Chain Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $12.18 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chain Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is chain.com. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

