Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a C$35.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.21% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.75.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CVE traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.27. 2,809,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,568,401. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.86 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$19.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total transaction of C$1,925,628.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 382,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,170,377.76. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total value of C$1,925,628.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,868 shares in the company, valued at C$9,170,377.76. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$648,922.28. Insiders sold a total of 320,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,549 over the last quarter.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

