CEEK VR Price Tops $0.13 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $104.90 million and $3.20 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13124022 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,034,280.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

