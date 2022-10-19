Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.95.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $3,332,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

