Castle Wealth Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

UNH opened at $522.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $522.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.80. The company has a market capitalization of $488.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $423.40 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.92 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.16.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

