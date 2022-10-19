Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Update

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $817,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 116.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 375,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 202,099 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

CSTL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. 177,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,074. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $618.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

