Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 10,530 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 832,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,564,278. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

