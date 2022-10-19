Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSII opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

