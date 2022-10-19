Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0721 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
ENDTF opened at C$9.05 on Wednesday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.75 and a one year high of C$11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -13.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF)
