Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0721 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

ENDTF opened at C$9.05 on Wednesday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.75 and a one year high of C$11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -13.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

