Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 638 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 90,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 331.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,800,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

