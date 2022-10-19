Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) CFO Anup Marda Acquires 50,000 Shares

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) CFO Anup Marda bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of CABA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 1,775,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,135. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 355.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 254.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Further Reading

