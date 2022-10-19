C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $8.85 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Waters by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Waters by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

Waters stock traded down $10.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,978. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $375.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.63.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.