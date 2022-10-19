C WorldWide Group Holding A S Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in MSCI by 16.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in MSCI by 39.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in MSCI by 5.9% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.13.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.35. 3,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,739. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.60 and its 200-day moving average is $443.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.