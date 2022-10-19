BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 3,900 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 1.9% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,248. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.93 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

