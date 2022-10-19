Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.31 and last traded at $56.51. 46,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,281,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

