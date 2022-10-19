Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance
BCUCF stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $54.00.
About Brunello Cucinelli
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCF)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.