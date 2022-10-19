Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

BCUCF stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

About Brunello Cucinelli

(Get Rating)

Read More

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.