BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BRP will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in BRP during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BRP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

