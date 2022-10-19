Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $19.40

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $18.65. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 200 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 650.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

