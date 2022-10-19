Brokers Set Expectations for Quebecor’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Quebecor in a report released on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

