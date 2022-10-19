Brokerages Set Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Target Price at $7.00

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,216.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,216.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $296,455. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. State Street Corp raised its position in Ocugen by 108.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ocugen by 199.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ocugen by 158.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 344.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 980,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 760,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ocugen by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,015,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 693,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 4.23. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

