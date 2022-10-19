Brokerages Set Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target at $14.00

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

CYXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Activity at Cyxtera Technologies

In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $138,004.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $138,004.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $121,486.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000.

NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

