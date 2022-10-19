Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) PT at $55.00

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 866.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.8% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 48.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 28.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Price Performance

NYSE:WHD opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. Cactus has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

