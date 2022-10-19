Brokerages Set Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target at $21.70

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.70.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEXAY shares. Cheuvreux cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Atos from €26.00 ($26.53) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Atos Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.
About Atos
Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.
