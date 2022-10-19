Brokerages Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price at $131.46

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE ABT opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.29. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $183.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 55.4% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,019,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.