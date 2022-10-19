Braintrust (BTRST) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00010666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $164.07 million and $2.10 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

