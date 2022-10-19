Braintrust (BTRST) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Braintrust has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Braintrust has a market cap of $165.59 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00010760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

