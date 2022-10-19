Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading 3.8% Higher

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.59. 20,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,460,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Borr Drilling Trading Up 4.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
