Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading 3.8% Higher

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.59. 20,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,460,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Borr Drilling Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 89.65% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

