Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Bolloré stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. Bolloré has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

