Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $98.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) received a $98.00 target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BA traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $138.47. 116,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,069,351. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.6% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 184,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.5% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.