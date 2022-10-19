BNB Trading Up 0.2% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, BNB has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $271.58 or 0.01418928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $43.72 billion and approximately $497.34 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,001,459 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,337,261.09. The last known price of BNB is 272.31398359 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1126 active market(s) with $586,647,586.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

