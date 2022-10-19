BNB Trading Up 0.2% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, BNB has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $271.58 or 0.01418928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $43.72 billion and approximately $497.34 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,001,459 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,337,261.09. The last known price of BNB is 272.31398359 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1126 active market(s) with $586,647,586.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
