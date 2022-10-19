BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.11

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.11 and last traded at C$13.11, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.40.

BMTC Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$435.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About BMTC Group

(Get Rating)

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

