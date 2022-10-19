BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Trading 0.9% Higher

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.11 and last traded at C$33.87. 819,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 946,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.56.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.80.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.