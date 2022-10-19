BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Stock Price Up 9%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 23,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Up 9.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$10.74 million and a P/E ratio of 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03.

BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.35 million during the quarter.

About BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

