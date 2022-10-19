BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 40,224 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,224 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 63,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,367. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.