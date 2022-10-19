bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $9.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $894,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,447 shares of company stock worth $206,913 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

