Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Up 8.3% in September

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on APRN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $59,192.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,761 shares of company stock worth $135,883. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Apron
Blue Apron Stock Performance
Shares of APRN opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -2.85. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $12.76.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.70 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 211.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Apron (APRN)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.