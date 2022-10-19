Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Up 8.3% in September

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on APRN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $59,192.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,761 shares of company stock worth $135,883. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Blue Apron by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in Blue Apron by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,272,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of APRN opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -2.85. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.70 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 211.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

