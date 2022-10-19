Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BSL opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,591,000.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

