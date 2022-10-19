Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Achieves $3.01 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $76.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00271772 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00091219 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00066099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001278 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

