Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,870,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 18,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 24.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bird Global

In other Bird Global news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 200,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $86,156.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,568,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,605.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,310 shares of company stock valued at $117,523. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bird Global

Bird Global Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bird Global by 155.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,768 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter worth about $4,822,000. Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter worth about $2,743,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bird Global by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter worth about $2,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRDS remained flat at $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,317. Bird Global has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. Research analysts expect that Bird Global will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

