BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $113.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.13.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,392,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,205. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average is $84.74. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

