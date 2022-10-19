Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.13% of Biohaven worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHVN. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,821,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 177.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 966,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,555,000 after acquiring an additional 617,356 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 259.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 684,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,201,000 after acquiring an additional 494,275 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 104.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 644,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,438,000 after purchasing an additional 329,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 29,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.98. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

