B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.71

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 14942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 322.03%.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.