Berenberg Bank Lowers Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target to GBX 925

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HRGLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,243.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

HRGLY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $43.62.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

