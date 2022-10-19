Berenberg Bank Lowers BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Hold

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $201,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

