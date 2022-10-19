Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Short Interest Up 9.5% in September

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,760,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHIL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Institutional Trading of Benson Hill

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter valued at $1,363,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Benson Hill by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 121,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 79,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Research analysts expect that Benson Hill will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

