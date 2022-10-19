Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Given New C$3.85 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$3.85 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.35 to C$2.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

BCM stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.51. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,887. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.84. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

