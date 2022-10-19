Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 14,425 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,425 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $43,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total value of $421,383.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,160,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,199,280. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.72. 88,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.56. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.21.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

