Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $93.37 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.9% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Amgen worth $93,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,281. The company has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

