Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $58.58 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $58,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.21. 13,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,752. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
