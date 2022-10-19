Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,930 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in American Express by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Express by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $145.39. 42,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,043. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.44. The stock has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

